Via Rail said it will be running trains on its Toronto to Ottawa and Toronto to Montreal line on a modified schedule effective Tuesday.
“CN just provided confirmation that their tracks will be reopened by tomorrow,” said Via Rail in a Monday tweet.
Via Rail’s last Toronto to Ottawa train will depart at 6:32 p.m., while its last Ottawa to Toronto trip will go at 5:49 p.m.
The final Toronto to Montreal train will depart at 6:02 p.m., and the final Montreal to Toronto train will leave at 6:22 p.m.
Via Rail said on Saturday there were problems with the host railway. “Due to a CN train derailment that occurred earlier today, VIA Rail is forced to cancel all trains between Toronto and Ottawa and Toronto and Montreal scheduled for December 25,” it said.
Many of Via Rail's Sunday trains will continue to cancelled. “Due to the ongoing impact of the CN train derailment which occurred on December 24, VIA Rail is forced to cancel again all trains which were scheduled on these routes on December 26,” it said.
This derailment happened after a major snowstorm swept through Ontario on Friday, snarling traffic, closing schools, delaying flights, and knocking the power out for tens of thousands of people.
“We may only see one of these storms every five or 10 years,” said Environment Canada meteorologist Mitch Meredith.
Environment Canada warned strong winds, heavy snowfall, and possible flash freezing would make travel difficult and likely disrupt Christmas plans for many people. The winds reached up to to 120 km/h in certain parts of Ontario.
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
