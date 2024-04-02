Vicious dogs kill 11-year-old boy in Edmonton

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) has launched an investigation following a devastating incident where an 11-year-old boy was killed after being attacked by two large dogs.

The tragic event unfolded just before 8 p.m. on Monday, April 1, 2024, when Southeast Branch patrol officers rushed to a residence in the area of 82 St. and 11 Ave. SW in response to a report of a dog attack.

Upon their arrival, officers found the young boy severely injured from the attack by the two very large dogs.

Efforts to save the child's life were immediately initiated by police, who performed lifesaving measures until Emergency Medical Services (EMS) arrived promptly at the scene. Despite their efforts, the boy succumbed to his injuries, and he was pronounced deceased by EMS.

The two dogs involved in the tragic incident were seized by Animal Control Peace Officers. Reports indicate that the dogs belonged to an individual residing at the residence where the child was visiting at the time of the attack.

Authorities have scheduled an autopsy for Wednesday to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the boy's death.

At present, no further details regarding the incident or the ongoing investigation have been made available by the police.