Victoria liquor employees welcome others to join SEIU after big gains

Cascadia Liquor workers who went on strike after joining SEIU Local 2 won big concessions in a contract, prompting them to call on other non-unionized workers to join them.After 43 days of walking the picket line, Cascadia Liquor workers ratified their first union contract. Members of SEIU Local 2 voted on the weekend to accept a contract that includes significant wage increases, wage premiums for specialized positions, health and dental benefits, and other improvements.The three-year agreement covers approximately 70 workers across four Cascadia Liquor stores: Quadra Village, Eagle Creek, Colwood and Uptown. Uptown workers are awaiting official word from the Labour Board on their certification after their application last week."The wage increases and premiums we've won in this contract will be a big help in the short term,” said Oscar Towert, one of the worker leaders employed at the Quadra Village store. “Just as important, we've put the first building blocks in place to win stronger and better contracts in years to come."The strike began on May 4, 2024, and while it was a tough fight, the workers say it was worth it. "Winning our first contract took a much harder and longer fight than I think most of us anticipated,” said Alyssa Lansdowne-Allan, an employee at the Eagle Creek store. “But I think that fight has strengthened us even further as a unit and will ultimately make us a better workforce."Prior to the strike, most employees made $18 to $19 per hour. The employer wanted a system which provided for raises only after a certain number of hours were worked. For many workers, that would have meant waiting two to three years before getting their next raise.In the new agreement, starting wages have been increased by 7.6% and workers can now rely on yearly wage increases. Most workers will be going up to $20.08 or $20.87 per hour, with raises on the anniversary of their hire date for each of their first five years of employment as well as raises across the board every June.By June of 2026, Sales Associates will earn up to $24.75 plus premiums after five years of service; Supervisors $25.81 plus premiums, and Receivers $26.35.Employees can also qualify for pay premiums, including a $0.50 per hour first aid premium. Cascadia Liquor will also cover the employee’s training costs and wages.Other improvements include but are not limited to keeping probation to 90 calendar days. The employer was looking at an hours-based formula that would have taken new employees approximately five months to complete. Workers also now have paid bereavement leave and the 100% employer-paid extended health and dental benefit plan is now codified into the collective agreement.