AJ Winter

AJ Winter became a Canadian citizen on February 6. 

 Courtesy AJ Winter

Victoria resident AJ Winter is speaking out after a official at his virtual oath of citizenship ceremony on January 31 directed him to take down his “F--- Trudeau” flag. 

“Because of her own sort of views and rules, I almost lost out on becoming a Canadian citizen,” said Winter in an interview with the Western Standard.

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(6) comments

gporter
gporter

Can someone name a Country that will allow an F- ( insert leader of the Countries name) flag, during a Citizenship ceremony ?. I AGREE 100% with the sentiment. But come on, did they seriously think this would fly.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Just imagine the relief and celebration in Canada if Trudeau was dead?

Sunlover
Sunlover

I’d be relieved to see him stand trial (by jury) for treason and crimes against humanity.

G K
G K

Awesome. Great job AJ!

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

So you have to like the PM more than Canada to become a citizen...in what world??

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Congratulations. AJ! Love the flag!! We need more Canadians like you.

I was the first in my immediate family to be born in Canada. I was conceived in January, 1949 in a British colony called Newfoundland (maybe you've heard of it, lol).

I was born in Canada six months later.

