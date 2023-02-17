AJ Winter

AJ Winter became a Canadian citizen on February 6. 

 Courtesy AJ Winter

Victoria resident AJ Winter said he received an abundance of nasty messages since revealing he tried to hang an “F Trudeau” flag during his virtual oath of citizenship ceremony. 

“(Justin) Trudeau supporters are the most bigoted, racist, and ideological people I’ve ever encountered anywhere in the world,” said Winter in a Thursday statement. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(8) comments

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

AJ is my kind of Canadian. Thumbs up to you, AJ!

Report Add Reply
Liberty403
Liberty403

Welcome to Canada mate, the inmates run the asylum, glad to have you on board to help call out the bullshit.

Report Add Reply
dave_656
dave_656

The hateful idiots that attacked this man should be deported to Australia and forced to live in the outback.

Report Add Reply
Cosmo Kramer
Cosmo Kramer

I really suspect that these social media haters that target any independent thinking individuals that do not go along with the government narrative or criticize Castreau are professional government paid operatives. The hate is just too much.

I do not know anyone in Alberta who would disagree with F**k Trudeau. Even socialists are disgusted with him. I will give that this is in BC and many of the Liberal/NDP supporters are rabid brainwashed non-thinking crazed loonies.

Report Add Reply
Delby
Delby

Wonderful. Such courage. Keep up the good work.

Report Add Reply
carole
carole

During the historical Canada (per 2015) people were able to express their views; period. In the new Canada only Liberal/NDP and/or woke views are considered appropriate. We need more people like Winter to become Canadians and less woke people like the Twitter users named in this column.

Report Add Reply
MTDEF
MTDEF

BIG thumbs up to the guy! Libs and NDP scum....well, they're scum, just leave it at that.

Report Add Reply
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.