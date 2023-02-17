“Because of her own sort of views and rules, I almost lost out on becoming a Canadian citizen,” he said.
He responded by saying it was her interpretation it was not reflecting a celebratory message. A manager ordered him to take down the flag or else.
Facebook user Freddy Harder said Winter should “go back to Australia.”
“I’d be happy to have a convo in person, but I don’t think you have the balls, you f*cking half wit,” said Harder.
“You’re not happy here, f*cking leave.”
He asked him to have a bath. He said he could smell him from his place.
Facebook user Mike Liam Hammond called Winter an idiot.
“Go back to Australia with your garbage ideals,” said Hammond.
Facebook user Francis Sanchez said he lived in Australia for a few years.
“It’s unfortunate the trash uneducated Australians move here,” said Sanchez.
This Facebook user said putting up the “F Trudeau” flag was self-centered and stupid. He wishes people like him would go to a barren island and act as doctors to each other.
Winter said where he comes from, liberal means individuality, minimal government interference, equality under the law, open-mindedness, and the free market. In Canada, he said the term “means the exact opposite, especially under the Justin Trudeau regime.”
He asked if the Liberals were like this before Trudeau. While he is unsure, he said he finds it confusing.
“I’m not sure Canada can be saved, but I will continue to fight for justice, equality, and freedom,” he said.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(8) comments
AJ is my kind of Canadian. Thumbs up to you, AJ!
Welcome to Canada mate, the inmates run the asylum, glad to have you on board to help call out the bullshit.
The hateful idiots that attacked this man should be deported to Australia and forced to live in the outback.
I really suspect that these social media haters that target any independent thinking individuals that do not go along with the government narrative or criticize Castreau are professional government paid operatives. The hate is just too much.
I do not know anyone in Alberta who would disagree with F**k Trudeau. Even socialists are disgusted with him. I will give that this is in BC and many of the Liberal/NDP supporters are rabid brainwashed non-thinking crazed loonies.
Wonderful. Such courage. Keep up the good work.
During the historical Canada (per 2015) people were able to express their views; period. In the new Canada only Liberal/NDP and/or woke views are considered appropriate. We need more people like Winter to become Canadians and less woke people like the Twitter users named in this column.
BIG thumbs up to the guy! Libs and NDP scum....well, they're scum, just leave it at that.
[thumbup]
