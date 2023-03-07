Victoria Secret

Victoria Secret

Victoria's Secret (VS) hasn't hosted its annual fashion show in four years, but it's coming back, as announced during an earnings call last week by CFO Timothy Johnson.

But this time viewers will see a different look and vibe as the VS angels walk down the catwalk, reports TMZ.

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

(3) comments

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

Let me guess. Little kids and drag queens.

guest50
guest50

There were reasons I stopped frequenting Victoria's Secret some time ago.

Quality and messaging go hand in hand.

VS somehow stopped measuring up on all fronts.

Pun not intended, although I am sure the gender conflicted would be appalled.

Big104
Big104

Will the trans be on the runway?

