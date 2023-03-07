Victoria's Secret (VS) hasn't hosted its annual fashion show in four years, but it's coming back, as announced during an earnings call last week by CFO Timothy Johnson.
But this time viewers will see a different look and vibe as the VS angels walk down the catwalk, reports TMZ.
"We're going to continue to lean into the marketing spend to invest in the business, both at top-of-funnel and also to support the new version of our fashion show, which is to come later this year," said Johnson on the call, adding their new "brand projection and mission" will be their guiding light.
"This will lead us into new spaces like reclaiming one of our best marketing and entertainment properties to date and turning it on its head to reflect who we are today. We're excited to share more later this year."
TMZ said it wasn’t made clear exactly what ‘new spaces’ means.
VS has seen its share of controversies over the past couple of years, from alleged toxic, misogynistic work environments being fostered, to executives being linked to Jeffrey Epstein, and a general conversation about modern beauty standards.
The revival of the event comes after the 2019 presentation was cancelled amid declining sales and increasing backlash surrounding the company’s branding and messaging.
Historically, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show featured the industry’s most popular supermodels, including Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum, Gisele Bündchen, Alessandra Ambrosio, Adriana Lima, Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner and more, in blinged out bras and panties, says US Fash.
“It's probably a safe bet to assume Victoria's Secret is aiming to be more inclusive going forward,” says TMZ. “We've already seen VS change up the types of women they employ as models. They've brought on transgender women and even women with disabilities onto the roster. With that said, it's not quite clear what folks can expect to see on the runway from here on out.”
“The 2017 and 2018 VS fashion shows, the ladies are adorned in the traditional bra/panties/wings getups. That might be getting scrapped too.”
Losing the scantily-clad outfits would make it'll interesting to see how VS finds the right balance in representing their models and, more importantly, their products, says TMZ, adding, “the fact is, they're a lingerie company and they have to move merchandise somehow.”
“Of course, we are living in a time of body positivity and all, so maybe they'll just trot people across the stage from all walks of life and continue to bare it all. Time will tell.”
(3) comments
Let me guess. Little kids and drag queens.
There were reasons I stopped frequenting Victoria's Secret some time ago.
Quality and messaging go hand in hand.
VS somehow stopped measuring up on all fronts.
Pun not intended, although I am sure the gender conflicted would be appalled.
Will the trans be on the runway?
