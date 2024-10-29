News

Victoria small business owner installs bulletproof glass to halt thieves

He noted that with the glass in place, a thief "would have to pull the building down."
2:18 Run in Victoria, BC
2:18 Run in Victoria, BCScreenshot: YouTube / Global News
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Victoria
Bc
Crime
Small Business
Theft
Nike
bulletproof glass
break-in
2:18 Run

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news