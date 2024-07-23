Video leads to one-year hunting suspension and fines for Sask online personality

A moose hunting video posted on social media got more than just views and likes as two Saskatchewan men were fined and banned from hunting.

David Ostapiw, of Prince Albert, pleaded guilty to unlawfully hunting, unlawfully possessing wildlife, failing to wear hunting colors, using another person's game seal, and providing false information to an officer. He was fined $4,570.

Steven Ostapiw, of Saskatoon, pleaded guilty to allowing his game seal to be used by another person, providing false information to an officer, and falsifying a hunter harvest survey. He was fined $1,650.

Both men received one-year hunting suspensions. Although the convictions were made in Melfort Provincial Court on May 13, the province publicized the convictions July 22 in a media release.

In January 2023, a Greenwater conservation officer watched a YouTube video of a moose hunting trip that had taken place in the Hudson Bay area in November 2022. The initial investigation convinced officers that a large bull moose was harvested during the trip without a valid licence and subsequently tagged using another person's game seal.

Further investigation led officers to a residence near Prince Albert, and on March 9, 2023, officers executed a search warrant, collecting evidence that included a firearm, electronic media devices, moose meat and antlers.

A forensic analysis of the electronic devices led officers to the kill site. In May 2023, nearly six months after the moose was harvested, officers conducted an extensive search of the area and managed to locate expended rifle cartridge casings. The casings were a forensic match for the firearm used in the offence.

Dave Ostapiw calls himself the Ostacruiser on YouTube. His incriminating 80-minute moose hunting video from November 25, 2022 received almost 900,000 views. "We Take Down a Monster," the title says.