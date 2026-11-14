VILE ATTACK: School girls in Chilliwack viciously beat one of their classmates on camera

It's a disgusting display of youth violence — done by girls.A girl in Chilliwack suffers a brutal beating on Nov. 8, and it was all caught on camera.The purple-haired victim is first attacked from behind and knocked into the ground..As she lays on the ground, the victim is kicked in the head repeatedly before one girl, in a Batman T-shirt, does double knee-drops on her, wrestling style.Girls can be heard giggling at this point.The victim then has her head repeatedly slammed into the ground before "Batman girl" completes the beatdown by standing on her.The Chilliwack RCMP is actively investigating the attack."On November 8, 2026, the Chilliwack RCMP received a report of an alleged assault involving a group of youths and a female victim that occurred in the evening hours. Limited information was available to investigators at the time as they made efforts to advance the investigation. On November 13, 2026, police received additional reports after videos of the incident began circulating online," RCMP said in a statement.Investigators are working closely with the Chilliwack School District to support student safety and address community concerns; however, there is no indication that the incident occurred as part of a school activity or during the school time hours."This video is disturbing and has understandably raised concerns within our community," said Cpl. Carmen Kiener, spokesperson for the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment. "We need anyone with first-hand information, who was present during the incident, or who can help identify those involved to contact police."Kiener said police are aware that names and allegations are being shared on social media. While investigators are reviewing all available information, social media posts and comments cannot be relied upon as evidence. Witness statements and information provided directly to police are critical to ensuring a thorough investigation.Anyone with information is urged to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 and reference file #2026-50066.