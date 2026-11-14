News

VILE ATTACK: School girls in Chilliwack viciously beat one of their classmates on camera

VILE ATTACK: School girls in Chilliwack viciously beat one of their classmates on camera
VILE ATTACK: School girls in Chilliwack viciously beat one of their classmates on cameraScreen grab
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Rcmp
Bcpoli
Chilliwack
Chilliwack beating