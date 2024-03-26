Vile Manitoba mom charged with sexually abusing her infant and posting videos to X

A 27-year-old Manitoba mom is in jail facing multiple charges including allegedly sexually abusing her own infant then posting the videos on Twitter ("X").A 31-year-old Manitoba male was also arrested by the RCMP internet child exploitation unit (ICE) and faces charges including extorting the mother and possession of child pornography.On March 13, at 10:15 a.m. ICE was alerted to an account that had uploaded child sexual abuse and exploitation material.ICE and the RCMP’s National Child Exploitation Crime Centre (NCECC) swiftly determined the identity and location of the individual posting the material, RCMP said in a news release Monday.“It was further determined that the female owner of the X account was also the one in the posted videos sexually abusing her infant,” said RCMP.Within two hours police had the mother in custody and the rescued infant, safe and in the care of officers.There were no other children in the home.RCMP will not be releasing the Manitoba community in which this happened to protect the identity of the victim.“As the investigation progressed even further, it was learned that a male in the same community as the female was in possession of the created material as was an individual in the United States,” said RCMP.Police determined the male “had been extorting the female, threatening to post the child sexual abuse and exploitation material she created publicly on social media.”He also possessed child pornography.He was arrested and charged with possessing child pornography, accessing child pornography and extortion without firearm. He remains in custody.The mother is charged with sexual assault, incest, possessing child pornography, accessing child pornography, and printing/publishing/making child pornography. She remains in custody. “RCMP continue to work with our international law enforcement partners as to the other individual in possession of the material created by the accused from Manitoba. The investigation continues.