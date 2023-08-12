Some residents of the Amazon jungle of eastern Peru are panicked over attacks from seven-foot tall, face-peeling entities they believe are extra-terrestrial.
According to the Daily Mail,members of the Ikitu tribe have been attacked by dark hooded figures they call los pelacaras, “the face peelers.” The villagers live in the rural district of Alto Nanay, northeast of Lima.
A 2017 census of Peru reported roughly 1,350 people who identify as Ikitu. In their folklore, the pelacaras feast on people’s faces, fat and organs.
The villagers claim attacks have occurred nightly since July 11. According to community leader Jairo Reátegui Dávila, a 15-year-old girl escaped from the attackers, but "as a result of the struggle they cut part of her neck."
Local media report community members are conducting night patrols to protect the vulnerable. Latina Noticias, a Peruvian news outlet, quoted Dávila as saying, 'We have met almost face-to-face. His face is hardly visible. I have seen his whole body floating at a height of one metre,” he said.
The villagers have asked for the military to come in from Iquitos City, a journey that would take them ten hours by river.
“We need support for our community. The children do not sleep and the mothers stay up all night,' Dávila said. 'They appear to be armoured. I shot one of them twice and he wasn't injured, he rose and disappeared.
“We're very frightened about what's happening here in our community.”
Dávila added: 'Their shoes are round-shaped, which they use to float. Their heads are long, they wear a mask and their eyes are yellowish. They are experts at escaping.”
Police reportedly came to the remote area by speedboat and toured the village perimeter, including where the teenaged girl was attacked.
In a YouTube video entitled “Aliens Attack Village in Peru”, documentary filmmaker, Timothy Alberino, showed four clips of footage available online.
“I've been watching mainstream Peruvian news for the last two days. And they're covering it in a very interesting manner. They're covering it in a serious way and I would even use the word 'grave,'” Alberino said.
“I have some familiarity with this area of the jungle and some very strange things have happened to me in this region as well.”
According to Alberino, community leaders say the beings are reminiscent of Green Goblin from Spiderman movies.
“We don't know if they're human beings dressed in costumes. We don't know if they're alien entities, but the villagers are calling them extraterrestrials,” Alberino said.
“The beings are described as having footwear with discs on the bottom with a red light emanating from the heel portion of the footwear. And these discs apparently allow these beings to lift off the ground and float through the jungle about a metre off the ground. And apparently, they can also lift off into the air through the agency of this technology.”
Some alleged witnesses offer accounts such as those of another famous movie.
“They're described as almost like The Predator from the movie, where you can see them and then suddenly, they sort of almost go totally transparent, but you can still sort of see them there. They just blend into the jungle, so it's some sort of a cloaking technology that these villagers are describing,” Alberino said.
At the 31-minute mark of his video, viewed 400,000 times within 24 hours of its posting, Alberino showed cell phone footage of an alleged victim. The man washed up on shore with his skin and body intact, except for his head, which had its face removed right to the bone, leaving some hair on top.
“For all we know, this could be a movie prop,” Alberino said. “This is, at the very least, I think, a good illustration of what face-peelers do.”
Alberino said he is very familiar with the general area and had an “encounter” of his own there when he was 19. However, he said it was not with a face-peeler or a UFO.
“I've had malaria in that jungle several times and I've got a lot of friends in that jungle. And I've been deep, deep in that region on both sides,” he said.
“That whole region there, it's famous for this, everybody's seen a UFO and some people have stories.”
It would seem to ME, that you guys are now on board with pushing distracting stupid news stories.EVERYBODY has been pushing UFO's, space missions and now aliens. Ya'all get bonuses for certain content or did you just get tired of fighting the good fight?
It would seem to me that they need to call in for the assistance of Ghostbusters!
