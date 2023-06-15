Cathay Wagantall
A Saskatchewan MP’s attempt to criminalize assaults that terminate a pregnancy died in the House of Commons.

Bill C-311, a private member’s bill of Yorkton-Melville Conservative MP Cathay Wagantall, was voted down in the House of Commons by a vote of 205-113, with four votes paired.

northrungrader
northrungrader

Abortion until seconds before natural birth must be protected by all the main parties, because heaven forbid you have a conversation about abortion in Canada. Canadian citizens have zero rights, only conditional privileges, covid taught us that.

Welcome to post national Canada.

