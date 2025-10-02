Violent crime surge sparks Conservative call for bail overhaul

Conservative MPs are pushing a motion in the House of Commons Thursday calling for the rapid adoption of tougher bail laws, arguing that Liberal policies have fuelled a rise in violent crime across Canada.The motion centers around the recently announced “Jail Not Bail Act” (Bill C-242), introduced by Conservative MP Arpan Khanna, and is aimed at repealing Liberal bail provisions such as those in Bill C-75, which Khanna argues forces judges to release repeat violent offenders at the “earliest opportunity” under the “least restrictive conditions.”The bill would create a new “major offences” category, making bail tougher for charges including extortion, home invasions, arson, and assaulting law enforcement officers.It also proposes mandatory consideration of an offender’s criminal history when determining bail.At a press conference on Thursday, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said the bill has been endorsed by the Toronto Police Association and community advocates.He said violent crime “is raging out of control” and cited a recent example of a man in St. Jerome, Quebec, who had 30 prior convictions and had violated his bail conditions 16 times, and who now stands accused of murdering his girlfriend.“[This was] a man who should have been behind bars, and if he had been, this tragedy would not have occurred,” Poilievre said.“Of course, he wasn't, because under Liberal law C-75, judges are required to release the perpetrators at 'the earliest opportunity.'”.Poilievre emphasizes bail reform amid rising crime concerns.According to Poilievre, extortion is up 330%, sexual assaults are up 76%, violent crime is up 55%, and homicides are up 29% under current Liberal bail laws.He also criticized Prime Minister Mark Carney and Justice Minister Sean Fraser for failing to reverse what he described as “failed Liberal policies six months after promising stricter bail laws.”“We're not asking for Mark Carney to be a hero. What we're asking him to do is get out of the way,” he said.“Mark, you are the only thing stopping Canadians from having strong bail laws that will keep them safe,” he said, stating that bail reform already exists in the form of Bill C-75.“What we need to do is scrap Liberal bail. Scrap Liberal bail to keep violent offenders behind bars. Scrap Liberal bail to lock up sex offenders. Scrap Liberal bail to bring safety and tranquility to our streets.”.Khanna added to Poilievre’s message, citing what he described as daily headlines of violent crime, including extortion, murders, sexual assaults, and home invasions, claiming these incidents reflect a decade of “soft-on-crime, catch-and-release” policies.“The Liberal record allows repeat offenders to sexually assault children, commit violent offences, and murder innocent Canadians,” Khanna said.“Every day without action, 1,600 violent crimes occur in our country — almost one per minute. Canadians are terrified and want action now.”.Due to a high level of spam content being posted in our comment section below, all comments undergo manual approval by a staff member during regular business hours (Monday - Friday). Your patience is appreciated.