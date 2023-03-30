Louis Ted Mercredi Rectangle
The Regina Police Service (RPS) is warning the public about a “high-risk to re-offend sexually and/or violently” man starting to live in the Heritage neighbourhood on March 30.

“Louis Ted Mercredi has a criminal history which includes violent sexual offences and has a history of reoffending,” said the RPS news release.

