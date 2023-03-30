The Regina Police Service (RPS) is warning the public about a “high-risk to re-offend sexually and/or violently” man starting to live in the Heritage neighbourhood on March 30.
“Louis Ted Mercredi has a criminal history which includes violent sexual offences and has a history of reoffending,” said the RPS news release.
“During his time of incarceration, he did complete programming designated to address his risk factors. However, Louis Ted Mercredi has not made any progress in reducing his high risk to re-offend violently. At prior sentencing, he was designated as a Dangerous Offender and was given a Long Term Supervision order for 10 years.”
Mercredi, 40, will live in a residence that “provides supervision and monitoring of his activities.”
The RPS warns the public “under the authority of the Saskatchewan Public Disclosure Act.”
RPS didn't decide to have Mercredi live in Regina. The decision is made “following the provisions of the Corrections and Conditional Release Act.”
This information is for “local citizens to take suitable preventative measures, NOT to embark upon any form of vigilantism or other unreasonable conduct directed at Mercredi.”
Mercredi is approximately 5-ft 9-ins., 220 lbs., with a heavy-set build. He has short black hair and brown eyes.
The Long Term Supervision order, which Mercerdi is required to follow, includes numerous conditions regarding alcohol, drugs, association with other criminals, attending sexual deviancy treatments, no contact with females or previous victims, no cellphone, no pornography, no weapons, and take all prescribed medications.
Anyone with questions or concerns is asked to call the RPS at 306-777-6500.
Anyone wishing to report an incident where Mercredi violates the conditions of his release should call the RPS or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(1) comment
Don’t worry you bunch of racist. All the drum circles and learning about how his actions were just the results of colonialism have cured him. Restorative justice solves everything…except racism.
