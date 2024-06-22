Violent sex offender back on the streets of Edmonton

The Edmonton Police Service has issued a public warning regarding Darrell Gauthier, a convicted violent sexual offender, who is being released from custody Saturday. Gauthier, 38, will be residing in Edmonton and is subject to a court order with conditions.The police have reasonable grounds to believe that Gauthier will commit another violent offence against someone in the community. He has a history of violent behaviour, including physically harming victims, assaulting security officers and male victims with weapons, and sexually victimizing an adolescent female.Gauthier is subject to several court-ordered conditions, including a curfew, restrictions on travel and contact with children under 16, and prohibitions on alcohol and drug consumption. He is also not allowed to possess weapons.The public is advised to take suitable precautionary measures and report any potential breaches of these conditions or concerning behaviour by Gauthier to the EPS at 780-423-4567. The police emphasize that vigilantism is not encouraged, as it can constitute a criminal offense.