Edmonton police warned Saturday that a violent sexual offender is being released into the city.
"David Hay is a convicted violent sexual offender, and the Edmonton Police Service has reasonable grounds to believe he will commit another violent offence against someone while in the community," EPS said in a press release.
Hay will be living in Edmonton after he is released from custody. He is currently subject to a court order, with conditions, and will be managed by the Behavioural Assessment Unit of the EPS.
"Hay is a sexual offender who has been violent in the past, resulting in physical harm to his victims in the commission of offences. Hay has also committed violent unprovoked offences against random members of the public unknown to him," said EPS.
Hay has been placed on a series of court ordered conditions including:
• He must live at a residence approved by his supervisor and must not change that address until he has received written approval from his supervisor.
• He must abide by a curfew of 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily unless a varied time is approved in writing by his supervisor.
• He must not travel out of the city of Edmonton without written approval of his supervisor.
• He must not to be in the presence of any children under the age of 16 unless accompanied by a responsible adult who knows his criminal history and has been approved by his supervisor or designate.
• He must not attend within 100 meters of a public park, public swimming area, daycare, school ground, playground, recreational centers, community centers, youth shelters, public libraries, or any other area where persons under the age of 16 are present or reasonably expected to be present.
• He must not purchase, possess, or consume any alcoholic beverages or illegal or prescription drugs, except those prescribed to him by a doctor.
Anyone with any information about any potential breaches of these conditions or concerning behaviour by Hay can contact the EPS at 780-423-4567.
