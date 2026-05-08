Viral truck driver videos prompt Peel police flip-flop and sandal warning

TORONTO — Peel Regional Police is reminding drivers that while wearing flip flops, sandals or even driving barefoot is not specifically prohibited under Ontario law, improper footwear can still create safety risks behind the wheel.In a video shared online this week, police addressed a common misconception that driving in flip flops or barefoot is illegal in Ontario. The video comes after numerous viral videos and photos circulating on social media showed truck drivers operating vehicles while wearing sandals or flip flops.“There’s actually no specific law in Ontario that bans driving barefoot, in flip flops or even high heels,” an officer said in the video.Police noted, however, that drivers can still face charges if their footwear affects their ability to safely control a vehicle or contributes to a collision. Loose footwear, including flip flops, can become lodged under pedals and create hazards while driving. .Under Ontario’s Highway Traffic Act, drivers could potentially be charged with careless or dangerous driving if investigators determine unsafe footwear contributed to unsafe vehicle operation.In the video, Peel police encouraged motorists to wear secure and appropriate footwear whenever they are behind the wheel.“While it may be legal, we strongly recommend wearing appropriate footwear anytime you’re behind the wheel,” the officer said.The video concluded with a public safety message asking viewers to share the information to help keep roads safe.