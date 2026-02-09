Viral ‘Visa King’ clip renews concerns over Canada’s immigration system

CALGARY — An immigration consultant of Indian descent based in Brampton has become caught up in online controversy after branding himself the “Canadian Visa King” on social media and posting a video flaunting how many visas he claims to have secured for clients.The consultant, who appears under the name “Visa King Office Canada Channi Bhai” on Facebook, has drawn widespread scrutiny after the clip went viral on X..In the video, he is seen wearing a watch that some online users claim resembles a Richard Mille RM 055–style timepiece valued at roughly $300,000, while sitting at a desk covered in immigration paperwork.Critics are now questioning both the legitimacy of the man’s claims and the broader role of immigration consultants within Canada’s current system.Online reactions have also included unverified allegations that some immigration consultants exploit loopholes in federal programs or benefit financially from the desperation of newcomers to the country.Much of the criticism has centred on the Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) program, which governs the hiring of foreign workers.Social media users allege that jobs tied to LMIAs — particularly in trucking, agriculture, and hospitality — are being informally marketed or sold to prospective migrants through unregistered intermediaries operating between Punjab and Canada.These claims have gained traction amid growing public concern in Canada over the integrity of the immigration system.Political commentator Marc Nixon wrote on X that “the Liberals have created a disaster,” adding that the video appeared to show immigration abuse being openly flaunted..One X user said, “Immigration should be about skills, economic needs, and long-term nation building — not social media flexing.”“Many Canadians are asking: Has our immigration system become more about volume than value? Serious policy deserves serious management — not influencer marketing.”Other commentators framed the issue as part of a wider trend “spreading across” Western countries, with one adding that this “isn’t just a Canadian problem.”“Australia. New Zealand. The UK. The US. Europe. Immigration turned into a corrupt industry. Weak governments importing cheap labour to replace the locals. Different countries. Same playbook.”The backlash comes at a time of heated debate around current immigration levels.The Liberal government has announced cuts to future intake, reducing permanent resident targets to 380,000 in 2026 and lowering temporary resident arrivals to approximately 385,000 — a sharp decline from recent years.India currently accounts for roughly 45% of Canada’s study and work permits.