Viral ‘Visa King’ clip renews concerns over Canada’s immigration system

The consultant, who appears under the name “Visa King Office Canada Channi Bhai” on Facebook, has drawn widespread scrutiny after the clip went viral on X.

An immigration consultant of Indian descent based in Brampton has become caught up in online controversy after branding himself the “Canadian Visa King” on social media and posting a video flaunting how many visas he claims to have secured for clients. Visa King Office Canada Channi Bhai via Facebook