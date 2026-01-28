Virginia nurse who advocated for ICE agents to be poisoned has been fired

The nurse who went viral for a video she posted, in which she advocated for fellow medical practitioners to poison ICE agents, has been fired from her job at Virginia Commonwealth University Health. .The nurse, Malinda Cook, posted a video in which she advocated people to inject ICE agents with a paralysis drug, among other suggestions to do harm and disrupt ICE agents and operations. Cook had been working at VCU Health as a nurse anaesthetist when she posted the video, encouraging other medical workers to poison ICE agents. .Cook posted the video after persistent social unrest in the United States over ICE operations around the country and growing protests surrounding the deaths of two individuals in Minneapolis during altercations with ICE.VCU initially announced that Cook had been put on administrative leave, however, due to backlash about this, they then posted an update saying that she had been let go.There has been significant anger directed towards Cook and VCU on social media, with Cook's video getting close to 10 million views on one X account alone at the time of writing.VCU have said that they are in cooperation with police who are currently conducting an investigation, as well as conducting their own internal investigation about the video.