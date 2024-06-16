Vitamin D supplements coming to yogurt, a boost for bone health

Canada's Department of Health is set to permit vitamin D supplements in yogurt and kefir, a move aimed at addressing the country's widespread vitamin D deficiency, says Blacklock's Reporter.With up to 7% of Canadians lacking sufficient vitamin D, this change is expected to have a significant impact on bone health."Vitamin D is important for bone health, yet many people are not getting enough," the Department of Health stated in a Regulatory Impact Analysis Statement. The move is seen as a significant step forward, given the country's long, dark winters, which limit natural vitamin D production.According to Statistics Canada, the highest prevalence of deficiency is among men aged 20 to 39, with up to 7% affected. The health department has long recommended daily vitamin D supplements for breastfeeding infants and has also added vitamin D to soy milk since 1997.The regulatory change is not expected to impact the price of yogurt and kefir, given the competitive nature of the food market. With yogurt sales alone worth $2.9 billion annually, this move is seen as a positive development for public health.Vitamin D is essential for bone health, and sunlight is a leading source. However, Canada's geographic latitude makes it challenging for Canadians to get adequate vitamin D from sunlight alone. “The geographic latitude of Canada means inadequate ultraviolet exposure to stimulate formation of vitamin D in the skin for a large portion of the year,” said the report. “For example, at 52 degrees north in Edmonton, no synthesis of vitamin D occurs in the skin between October and March.”The health department has recommended daily doses of cod liver oil in the past to account for deficiencies during winter months.