Vitamins and supplements recalled in Canada for risk of metal fibres

Multivitamins and supplements sold in Canada under various brand names are being recalled due to concern they could contain metal fibres.The brands include Equate, Kirkland Signature, Life, Natural Factors, Option+, VegiDay, Webber Naturals, Wellness by London Drugs and Wellquest, according to Health Canada.The full list can be found here. The risk and recall only applies to certain lots.The products "may contain metal fibres which, if ingested, may cause injury to the digestive system," Health Canada said in a advisory published Friday."The risk of harm due to the presence of iron is higher in individuals with a peptic ulcer, regional enteritis, ulcerative colitis, iron allergy, or for those taking high doses of iron supplements, levodopa, and/or levothyroxine."The recalled products should not be used. Health Canada says they can be taken to local pharmacies for disposal.Anyone who has used the affected products and has ensuing health concerns should consult their doctor. Report any health product-related side effects or complaints to Health Canada.Contact the responsible licence holder if you have any questions about the recall, as described below:For Kirkland Signature, Life, Option+, Webber Naturals, Wellness by London Drugs, Equate and Wellquest brand products contact the licence holder WN Pharmaceuticals Ltd. at 1-800-430-7898 or by email at wncustservice@factorsgroup.com.For VegiDay brand products contact Assured Natural Distribution Inc. at 1-888-826-9625 or by email at customercare@assurednatural.com.For Natural Factors brand products contact Natural Factors Nutritional Products Ltd. at 1-800-663-8900 (ENG), 1-844-395-8570 (FR), or by email at customerservicenf@naturalfactors.com.