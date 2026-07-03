Volleyball coach charged with ten sex offences involving youth in North Vancouver

CALGARY — A North Vancouver volleyball coach is facing 10 criminal charges after an RCMP investigation into allegations that young athletes were sexually assaulted over an eight-year period.According to North Vancouver RCMP, officers received multiple complaints on Dec. 22, 2024, alleging youths had been sexually assaulted by a coach associated with a local volleyball team.Police said an extensive investigation followed, with investigators interviewing numerous witnesses and alleged victims before forwarding a report to the BC Prosecution Service for charge assessment.On July 2, 2026, the BC Prosecution Service approved charges against Iraj Mozaffari of North Vancouver.Mozaffari has been charged with 10 offences, including three counts of sexual interference involving a person under the age of 16, two counts of touching a young person for a sexual purpose and five counts of sexual assault..Edmonton police seek additional potential victims after volleyball coach pleads guilty to child exploitation material charge.The alleged offences are said to have occurred between January 2016 and December 2024.The court has imposed publication bans protecting the identities of the complainants.“We understand that this news may be upsetting for members of the community and especially for the victims,” said Cpl. Mansoor Sahak of the North Vancouver RCMP.“We would like to thank those that came forward to provide statements. Without their courage, we would not be in the position we are in today.”Sahak also encouraged anyone affected by the case or by past trauma to seek support.“For some, hearing about this may bring on memories of past trauma. If you are a victim, please reach out for support. Our Victim Services Unit can be reached 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 604-969-7540. We want you to know we are here, we will listen and we will support you,” he said.Police have not released further details about the alleged victims or the volleyball organization involved. The charges have not been proven in court.