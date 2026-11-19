CALGARY — Voyager 1 sent a radio signal early Wednesday from 25.9 billion kilometres away, NASA heard it early Thursday. Even at the speed of light, the signal took a full 24 hours to reach Earth. NASA confirmed Thursday that Voyager 1 had become the first spacecraft to reach one light-day from Earth, more than 49 years after it lifted off from Florida. The probe crossed the threshold at 3:16 a.m. Mountain Time (MT).Light takes about 1.3 seconds to travel from Earth to the Moon. At Voyager 1’s distance, a command sent from Earth on Monday would reach the spacecraft on Tuesday. Even if the probe replied immediately, engineers would have to wait until Wednesday to hear back..The milestone came as engineers were troubleshooting a problem aboard the aging probe. NASA said it had received no science or engineering data from Voyager 1 since Saturday, though the spacecraft was still transmitting the radio signal that normally carries that information. Engineers used that signal and calculations of Voyager’s trajectory to confirm the record.The signal tells engineers Voyager’s antenna is still pointed toward Earth and its transmitting equipment is working. NASA said the missing data may point to an issue with the onboard computer that packages information for transmission. With about two days needed for a single exchange, diagnosing the problem could take weeks or longer..Voyager 1 launched on Sept. 5, 1977, to study the outer planets. It flew past Jupiter in 1979 and Saturn in 1980, sending back close-up images of the planets and their moons. Its twin, Voyager 2, went on to visit Uranus and Neptune. In 1990, Voyager 1 turned its camera back toward Earth for the photograph now known as the Pale Blue Dot. Taken from about six billion kilometres from the Sun, the image shows Earth as a tiny speck in a band of scattered sunlight. In 2012, Voyager 1 became the first spacecraft to enter interstellar space, crossing the boundary where the solar wind gives way to the material between stars. Still aboard the probe is the Golden Record, a gold-plated copper disc carrying photographs, music, sounds from Earth and greetings in 55 languages. It was intended for anyone who might one day find the spacecraft.Almost five decades later, Voyager 1 is still sending a signal to the planet that sent it.