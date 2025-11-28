News

VPD seizes grenade launcher, other weapons from drug-filled Downtown Eastside rooming house

Police also found drugs, machetes, and myriad other firearms.
Items recovered from the rooming house
Items recovered from the rooming houseSource: VPD
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Vancouver
Police
Downtown Eastside
Vancouver Police Department
vanpoli

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news