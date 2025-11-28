VPD seizes grenade launcher, other weapons from drug-filled Downtown Eastside rooming house

The Vancouver Police Department has revealed the details of a massive bust at a rooming house on the Downtown Eastside.Among the items recovered was a grenade launcher.According to the VPD, in addition to the aforementioned weapon, officers seized four firearms, two imitation guns, firearm suppressors, seven machetes, four flare guns, bull whips, baseball bats, body armour, handcuffs, and ammunition.Over 2,000 doses of drugs were also discovered, including 486 grams of fentanyl, cannabis, Dilaudid pills, and methamphetamine."Officers from VPD’s Beat Enforcement Team — which works exclusively in the Downtown Eastside — initiated an investigation on November 13, after a man sustained serious injuries during an assault near Carrall Street and East Cordova," the force explained.."The VPD investigation led police to a rooming house at 50 East Cordova Street, where on November 18 officers discovered a stockpile of illicit drugs, guns, and weapons in three different rooms."Three men and one woman, aged 31 to 42, were arrested, though no charges have been laid."There are indications that parts of this building, which is meant to provide housing to low-income Downtown Eastside residents, were being used to store weapons and traffic contraband throughout the neighbourhood," Sgt. Steve Addison said, noting that countersurveillance technology had been installed in part of the building to stave off law enforcement.