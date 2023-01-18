Conan O'Brien

Conan O'Brien speaking at the 2019 San Diego Comic Con International, for Top Gun: Maverick, at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, CA. 

 Courtesy Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons

The Vulcan Tourism and Trek Station promised Conan O’Brien Needs a Fan host Conan O’Brien will have an incredible time if he comes to town. 

“We know how excited you were about walking the streets of Vulcan with Klingons, cowboys, and random Spocks, so we wanted to extend a formal invitation to have you join us at VULCON 2023 as our cosplay parade marshal and (not from a Halloween store) costume contest judge!” said Vulcan Tourism in a Facebook post. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(2) comments

G K
G K

If Conan goes I'm going. He was the last great late night host. What happened to him on the Tonight show was a disgrace and his replacement is a giggling shill with no comedic skills whatsoever.

fpenner
fpenner

I went to the Vulcan parade a few years ago for the heck of it. It lasted about five minutes. 🤣

