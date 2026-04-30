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W. Brett Wilson offers UofL $100k if they apologize for Frances Widdowson's arrest

Calgary entrepreneur and philanthropist, Brett Wilson, is offering the University of Lethbridge six figures on the condition they apologize for arresting former professor, Dr. Frances Widdowson, for trespassing on campus.
Frances Widdowson, Brett Wilson tweet
Frances Widdowson, Brett Wilson tweetMocha Bezirgan, X; Leah Mushet, WS; Brett Wilson, X
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Brett Wilson
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Brett Wilson offers university of Lethbridge $100k
Brett Wilson offers UofL $100k if they apologize for Frances Widdowson's arrest
Frances Widdowson arrest
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