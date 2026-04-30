W. Brett Wilson offers UofL $100k if they apologize for Frances Widdowson's arrest

W. Brett Wilson, Calgary entrepreneur and philanthropist, says he will give the University of Lethbridge (UofL) $100,000 if they apologize to Dr. Frances Widdowson.Wilson offered the donation on X Thursday, writing the university should "profoundly apologize to @FrancesWiddows1 and arrange for her to present/engage in a great setting at this once-great University."Widdowson, a former professor at Mount Royal University, is widely known for debating students on Canadian university campuses on the lack of evidence for the Kamloops "graves."She was arrested and charged with a $600 trespassing fee on Saturday at the UofL after sitting down with a student at the empty campus cafeteria. .EXCLUSIVE: University of Lethbridge donor withdraws $15K gift to school after Widdowson arrest.Wilson had been reacting to a previous story by the Western Standard, which reported on a UofL alumnus, Kevin Gaudet, who graduated from UofL back in 1991, and was considering donating up to $15,000 to the school's athletic department, having played on the rugby team himself."I read about what had happened to Professor Widdowson and how she was treated — I was disgusted," stated Gaudet to the Western Standard."I did what I think a lot of people do, as consumers."Gaudet, a government relations consultant, decided not to go through with the donation and is urging others in his position who disagree with Widdowson's arrest to do the same..Last week, Widdowson had posted on X the university had sent her a letter stating she was banned from campus property, with UofL dating the letter to early February.She also announced last week she would be going to the university to debate students who wish to participate in a debate on the existence of the Kamloops "graves."UofL had banned Widdowson from going on "all land, buildings, parking lots, sidewalks, and other areas used in conjunction with the buildings of the University of Lethbridge."They claimed this was due to Widdowson's presence on campus back in February, where she engaged in "interferenc[ing] [with] or disrupt[ing] of the operation of the University."."You know how to reach out to me - I have pitched there. Happy to introduce her," Wilson stated to UofL.