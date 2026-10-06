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W. Brett Wilson urges Ottawa to list metallurgical coal as a critical mineral

W. Brett Wilson
W. Brett Wilson Courtesy of Valory Resources
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Energy
Natural Resources Canada
Natural Resources
Coal
Steel
Business
Critical Minerals
Brett Wilson
Critical Mineral
metallurgical coal
W. Brett Wilson
Canadian Critical Minerals Strategy
prairie merchant corporation
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