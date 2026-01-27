Wabasca RCMP charges woman after armed robbery, man still at large

Wabasca RCMP have charged a local woman following an early morning armed robbery in which two suspects held a resident at gunpoint and stole their vehicle. The stolen vehicle was later located on a nearby highway, prompting a police pursuit. During the chase, a passenger reportedly pointed a firearm at officers. The vehicle was eventually stopped in Calling Lake, after police deployed a tire deflation device. The male suspect fled on foot, while the female passenger remained and was arrested. RCMP Emergency Response Team and Police Dog Services attempted to track the man, but he remains at large.Selena Auger, 26, of Wabasca, faces 14 charges including robbery with a firearm, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of a firearm while prohibited, and multiple probation violations. Auger appeared before a justice of the peace and has been remanded into custody, with a court appearance scheduled in Slave Lake on Tuesday..The second suspect, 28-year-old Jamie Elroy Noskiye of Calling Lake, has been charged with robbery with a firearm, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, multiple firearm offences, and failing to comply with a release order. RCMP have issued a warrant for his arrest.Authorities are asking anyone with information on Noskiye’s whereabouts not to approach him and to contact Wabasca RCMP at 780-891-3765. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.P3Tips.com, or through the P3 Tips app.