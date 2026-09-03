Wainwright farmer baffled after lamb was brutally butchered

A shocking case of poaching has taken place in east-central Alberta, and Sandra Creech, the owner of a farm on the outskirts of Wainwright, is trying to figure out what happened to two of her lambs."I'm baffled," Creech said after she discovered one of her lambs shot and butchered and another shot but still alive.Creech described, in an interview with the Western Standard, that she first became aware of the situation when she saw one of her lambs in the field last week that "didn't look right.""At first I thought it had been attacked by a coyote," she said, but added that after closer inspection the animal had evidently sustained a gunshot wound."We thought it was the neighbour shooting gophers and a stray bullet, y'know, you don't think the worst to start with, and then we went and checked our furthest pasture, and we came upon the stomach of an animal.".Creech noted that after finding the stomach, she knew that at least two animals had been preyed upon but said that she didn't find the other lamb until the day after.The next day she came upon a horrific scene, and unfortunately the second lamb didn't fare as well as the first one."We found the innards, the intestines; they cut the jaw out, and they skinned it," she said, describing the gruesome scene. "They would've taken the whole animal."Creech noted that when they found the carcass, it "didn't have a fly on it," leading her to believe that the animal was killed relatively recently.She said that the animal was clearly butchered for meat but added that the removal of the jaw, in particular, was a bizarre choice from the poachers."I don't know why they cut the jaw out."However, it wasn't just the intestines, carcass, and organs the poachers dumped on Creech's property, but refuse of a far more human persuasion.She described how, alongside the brutally dismembered corpse of the lamb, there were human feces, adding another disturbing and disgusting element to the scene at the typically quiet Wainwright farm."Right where they slaughtered the animal, someone had taken a bowel movement, a s---; there was human s--- right beside it.""It's disgusting.".She noted that due to their close proximity to the town, it wouldn't be inconceivable that someone would've been able to walk to the farm, slaughter the animal, and then walk back into town."We're only five kilometres west of Wainwright, so it's a walking distance."She said that on the night the lamb would've theoretically been killed, a neighbour witnessed "a couple of individuals" walking along the highway into town, carrying a couple "heavy bags" and an "enclosed case," which the neighbour thought might've contained a firearm."We're a small town, so certain things sort of catch your eye.""There's a lot of suspicions, but we can't make any allegations at this point."The only bright spot in this shocking situation is that the lamb that was shot but not butchered has survived and is expected to make a full recovery."It actually went back into the herd just the other day, so we're quite pleased it has made a recovery."Creech says the whole situation has left her stunned and shocked.Local RCMP released a statement about the incident and said they are investigating.Anyone who has any knowledge or information pertaining to this case is asked to contact the Wainwright RCMP at 780-842-4463.