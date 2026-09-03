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Wainwright farmer baffled after lamb was brutally butchered

Farmer Sandra Creech describes her shocking discovery of a dismembered lamb on her farm in Wainwright, as well as the disgusting gift the poachers left behind
Sandra Creech described the horrific scene she discovered on her typical quiet farm in Wainwright, Alberta.
Sandra Creech described the horrific scene she discovered on her typical quiet farm in Wainwright, Alberta. Sandra Creech
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Wainwright Rcmp
Wainwright
Sheep
Lamb
Alberta Farmers
Poachers
Town Of Wainwright
Lamb killed
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