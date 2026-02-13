Wainwright RCMP seize drugs and firearm in local raid, arrest couple

Wainwright RCMP seized drugs and a firearm in a targeted raid that led to the arrest of a local couple. The operation followed proactive patrols in December 2025 that identified unusual pedestrian activity and the comings and goings of several vehicles, some suspected stolen, at a Wainwright residence. Officers obtained a search warrant, which was executed on Feb. 5.Police seized 23 grams of fentanyl, 22 grams of cocaine, 9 grams of methamphetamine, a variety of prescription narcotics, other prescription medication, drug paraphernalia consistent with trafficking, and a firearm.Shane Comerford, 46, and Megan Atwood, 40, both of Wainwright, face charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl, possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, and possession of a prohibited weapon. Comerford also faces a charge of breaching a firearms prohibition order..Both were brought before a justice of the peace and remanded into custody. They are scheduled to appear in the Alberta Court of Justice in Wainwright on Feb. 19.“Thanks to the diligent work of Wainwright RCMP members we were able to raid a drug house within our community,” said Sgt. Micheal Miller, detachment commander of the Wainwright RCMP. “Homes such as this are burdens on a community and are often associated with stolen property and weapons. We will continue our efforts to spot these criminal hotspots and encourage the public to contact the detachment, or Crimestoppers, should they see any suspicious activity.”