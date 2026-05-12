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'WAKE UP CANADA': Frances Widdowson says fake interview operation linked to taxpayer-funded production, possible CBC ties

Former Mount Royal University professor Frances Widdowson was recently the target of an elaborate hoax interview orchestrated by left-wing activists after being flown from Calgary to Vancouver under the guise that she would be participating in a legitimate documentary project.
Former Mount Royal University professor Frances Widdowson was recently the target of an elaborate hoax interview orchestrated by left-wing activists after being flown from Calgary to Vancouver under the guise that she would be participating in a legitimate documentary project.WS Canva
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