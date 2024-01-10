WALLY'S WORLD: Dog gets new leash on life thanks to City of Calgary's trailblazing vet clinic

In a groundbreaking move for animal welfare, Calgary's Animal Services Centre boasts Canada's first municipally owned and operated veterinary clinic. Funded primarily through revenue generated from pet licences, the clinic has become a beacon of hope for countless animals in need.With an average of 130 surgeries performed each month, the veterinary clinic has become an essential resource for the community. Approximately 103 cats and 27 dogs receive vital surgical interventions monthly, ranging from spays and neuters to complex orthopedic procedures.The dedicated animal care team comprises a veterinarian, animal health tech, veterinary assistants and animal behaviour coordinators. Their mission extends beyond providing medical care; they are committed to rehabilitating strays entering the shelter, offering services such as dental cleanings, amputations, eye enucleation and mass removals. "We are committed to providing the best possible care for every furry friend that comes through our doors. Every surgery, every rehabilitation, and every act of compassion from our dedicated team is a step towards creating new beginnings for animals like Wally," said Kathleen Dickson, Coordinator of Animal Care and Clinic Services.Wally, a one-and-a-half-year-old border collie cross, recently benefited from the clinic's services. Found as a stray in mid-October, Wally was emaciated and suffered from a fractured femur. Under the expert care of Dr. Jagjit Cheema and the animal care team, Wally underwent orthopedic surgery, dental work and received twice-daily physiotherapy.."Wally looks happy and appreciative. He no longer requires support to explore his surroundings," said Cheema.The care provided by the clinic's team has not only set Wally on the path to recovery but has also made him available for adoption.The veterinary team cannot provide services for privately owned pets and citizens are urged to respect the limited resources available by seeking medical care for their animals at privately operated veterinary clinics.For those interested in adopting animals such as Wally or exploring the available pets at the Animal Services Centre, please visit calgary.ca/pets, where tales of recovery, resilience and new beginnings unfold daily.