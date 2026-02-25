WANTED: Calgary police charge two, seek third suspect in $200,000 jewellery store robbery

Police have charged two Calgary men and issued a warrant for a third following a brazen $200,000 smash-and-grab robbery at a northwest jewellery store earlier this year.The robbery took place on Jan. 8, when three masked men stormed a jewellery store in the 500 block of Dalhousie Dr. N.W. According to the Calgary Police Service, the suspects used hammers to smash multiple glass display cabinets before grabbing jewellery and fleeing the store. A fourth man allegedly stood watch at the door.Investigators say the group escaped in a stolen black Ford F-150 that had been left running outside. The total cost of the stolen jewellery and damage to the store is estimated at $200,000.Following an investigation, police arrested Jonathan Michael Orgill, 44, and Austin James Florell, 30, both of Calgary.Orgill faces one count of robbery, one count of breaching a release order and one count of possession of stolen property over $5,000.Florell is charged with one count of robbery, one count of being disguised with intent, one count of possession of stolen property under $5,000 and four counts of breaching a release order.Both men remain in custody and are scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.Police have also issued a warrant for Joed Leonard Smith, 44, of Calgary. He is charged with one count of robbery, one count of being disguised with intent and one count of fraud under $5,000.Smith is described as 6-ft., 200 lbs., bald, with blue eyes and heavy tattoos. Police say he remains at large and are asking for the public’s help in locating him. Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477, online at calgarycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.