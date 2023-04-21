An indigenous man was taken to the hospital after a police stop on April 1, during which the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) reported an “altercation” involving multiple officers using stun guns, batons, and pepper spray.
SIRT, the new police oversight agency, found a loaded handgun at the scene.
Boden Umpherville, 40, from Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation, had recently been in prison where he served time for assault and participating in a criminal organization. He had a lifetime ban on owning or possessing a firearm.
Boden had a bench warrant for his arrest after failing to appear in court January 5.
The charges against Boden were from the Saskatoon and Prince Albert areas, including driving while prohibited, possessing property obtained by crime, and multiple breach-related charges.
Umpherville's family reported Boden has been on life support and was declared brain-dead. He is currently in the ICU.
At the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) press conference Friday, the family said Boden was a “youth worker” and attempting to “turn his life around.”
Umpherville's older brother, Derry, struggled to cope with the situation.
“He looks so horrible. I'm just holding it together, piece by piece. I breakdown from time to time,” said Derry.
“We should have our own police officers that understand indigenous peoples,” said Boden’s mother at a press conference.
The Umpherville family called for 50% of police officers to be indigenous.
A video circulated on social media of part of the arrest. However nothing can be seen in the video, but the officers’ voices and taser sounds can be heard.
The incident began when members of the Prince Albert Police Service stopped a black Dodge Avenger on 13th Street West in the early morning hours of April 1.
The police said the Avenger had been reported stolen, although the registered owner denies reporting it stolen and fears for their safety.
More police officers arrived on the scene.
Boden was tasered several times and went into medical distress. He went to the hospital in serious condition.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(2) comments
Poor guy just needed more drum circles.
Every time we see a story like this, the family and/or band members will complain that, oh, he was trying to better himself! Well, once a crook, always a crook, and too bad, so sad. Maybe if he wasn't still breaking the law and skipping court dates, this wouldn't have happened. He made his own choices the suffered the consequences. No sympathy for crooks. Ever.
