An indigenous man was taken to the hospital after a police stop on April 1, during which the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) reported an “altercation” involving multiple officers using stun guns, batons, and pepper spray.

SIRT, the new police oversight agency, found a loaded handgun at the scene.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(2) comments

guest800
guest800

Poor guy just needed more drum circles.

dave_656
dave_656

Every time we see a story like this, the family and/or band members will complain that, oh, he was trying to better himself! Well, once a crook, always a crook, and too bad, so sad. Maybe if he wasn't still breaking the law and skipping court dates, this wouldn't have happened. He made his own choices the suffered the consequences. No sympathy for crooks. Ever.

