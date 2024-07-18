Wanted killer among six charged in Edmonton auto crimes investigation

Six suspects have been charged following a year-long investigation into an organized auto theft and revinning operation, with one suspect still at large. Among those charged is Joseph Chlala, a wanted Calgary murderer whose whereabouts remain unknown.The ALERT Auto Crimes unit, which led the investigation, arrested four of the six suspects between June 18 and July 2. A total of 20 charges have been laid against the group, who are alleged to have been involved in a sophisticated auto theft and revinning operation based at a rural location in Parkland County near Evansburg, 90 km west of Edmonton.Joseph Chlala, 22, of Calgary, has been wanted for murder since September 2023. Chlala pleaded guilty in January to manslaughter in the death of Christian Navos in Calgary in 2020.The Calgary Police Service says he didn't show up for sentencing and removed a tracking bracelet that was required as part of his bail conditions.Chlala is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for second degree murder in relation to the death of 21-year-old Osama Ali who died as a result of gunshot wounds on June 12, 2023, in the area of Allard Blvd. S.W. and Arthurs Cres. in Edmonton.He is charged with possession of property obtained by crime, tampering with a vehicle identification number, and criminal mischief. Chlala is known to have connections in Edmonton, Calgary, and Ottawa. He is described as 5-ft. 5 ins. with a heavy build, brown hair, and green eyes. The Bolo Program is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to his arrest.The investigation began in June 2023 when a stolen vehicle was identified and linked to an Edmonton homicide investigation. The vehicle was connected to a rural address that posed as an auto detailing business but was actually being used to re-VIN and reprogram stolen vehicles for resale and exportation.ALERT identified a total of 20 stolen vehicles and one stolen car-hauler trailer. Eleven of the stolen vehicles have been recovered, representing a total value of approximately $1 million. It is suspected that other vehicles were exported to Lebanon and Saudi Arabia.The suspects charged in the investigation are:Joseph Chlala, 22, from Calgary: Possession of property obtained by crime, tampering with a vehicle identification number, and criminal mischief.Michael Labar, 47, from Red Deer: Possession of property obtained by crime, tampering with a vehicle identification number, criminal mischief, possession of proceeds of crime, and laundering proceeds of crime.Quinn Olson, 48, from Red Deer: Uttering a forged document.Zarina Mir-Wais, 32, from Red Deer: Uttering a forged document.Sherry Mackenzie, 67, from Red Deer: Trafficking property obtained by crime, using a forged document, fraud, possession of proceeds of crime, and laundering proceeds of crime.Cherie Baptiste, 40, from Red Deer: Possession of proceeds of crime.A warrant has also been issued for Zarina Mir-Wais.ALERT received assistance from the Edmonton Police Service, Calgary Police Service, Red Deer RCMP, Sylvan Lake RCMP, and RCMP K-Division Auto Theft unit.Anyone with information on this investigation or the whereabouts of Chlala or Mir-Wais is asked to contact local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).