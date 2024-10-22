WANTED: This couple sought after swiping $115K worth of jewelry from store in West Edmonton Mall

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects involved in a jewelry store theft at West Edmonton Mall earlier this month, resulting in the theft of over $115,000 worth of gold chains.The incident took place on Thursday, October 10, around 6:00 p.m. According to police, a male and female suspect entered the store, with the female distracting an employee while the male slipped behind the counter to steal several gold chains. The suspects quickly fled the scene before staff realized what had happened.The male suspect is described as approximately 5-ft. 8-ins., with short dark hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black sweater, grey pants, and white shoes with black soles. The female suspect is described as around 5-ft 4-ins., with long dark straight hair and brown eyes. She was dressed in a black long-sleeved shirt, black vest, black skirt, and boots, and was carrying what appeared to be a Burberry purse. Both suspects reportedly spoke with Eastern European accents."This was a very brazen theft where the two suspects acted together,” said Const. Alex Sutton of the EPS West Branch. “We are hopeful that someone recognizes them and comes forward to police."Anyone with information about the suspects is urged to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.