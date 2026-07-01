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WAR OF WORDS: Smith allies, Alberta NDP clash over new pipeline proposal, reviving Trans Mountain debate

News of the UCP government's one-million-barrel-per-day oil pipeline proposal being submitted to the Major Projects Office without a private-sector proponent has sparked a war of words between figures close to Premier Danielle Smith and the Alberta NDP.
News of the UCP government's one-million-barrel-per-day oil pipeline proposal being submitted to the Major Projects Office without a private-sector proponent has sparked a war of words between figures close to Premier Danielle Smith and the Alberta NDP.WS Canva/ChatGPT AI
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Abpoli
Trans Mountain Pipeline
Stephen Harper
Rachel Notley
Alberta Ndp
Danielle Smith
Jagmeet Singh
Trans Mountain
Alison Redford
Bruce Mcallister
Abpol
Shannon Phillips
Mark Carney
Kinder Morgan
Oil Pipeline
Oil Pipeline Project
Trans Mountain Expansion
Avi Lewis
Major Projects Office
pipeline proposal
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