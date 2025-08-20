War veteran fined $29K for walking in woods takes Nova Scotia to court

A Canadian war veteran is taking Nova Scotia’s government to court after being slapped with a nearly $29,000 fine for the “crime” of walking in the woods.Lawyers for Jeffrey Evely, represented by the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, have filed a Notice for Judicial Review at the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia, challenging Premier Tim Houston’s province-wide ban that prohibits citizens from entering wooded areas for any purpose.The edict, announced Aug. 5, effectively blocks people from accessing 75% of the province’s landmass. Hiking, fishing, and even a simple walk in the trees have all been outlawed under the guise of “safety” — despite the fact those activities carry no risk of sparking fires.Evely, a veteran who served in both Afghanistan and Iraq, says the measure is a blatant violation of Canadians’ constitutional rights. His legal team argues the ban tramples Section 7 of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, which protects liberty and security of the person..CAF veteran Jeff Evely on trial for mischief charges related to Freedom Convoy.“Nova Scotia’s travel ban doesn’t target risky activities, but rather treats people as the problem, and bans them from the woods for any purpose,” said constitutional lawyer Marty Moore. “Nova Scotia’s limit on people’s liberties under a blanket claim of ‘safety’ is not rational and has no logical limit.”For Evely, the fight is personal. He says the freedoms he once fought for overseas are now under attack at home.“I believe it is important to have the woods ban proclamation reviewed in light of our Charter rights because I served in Afghanistan and Iraq, so I know how hard won these freedoms really are — especially once they are lost,” Evely said.He added that the province’s “cavalier” attitude toward basic freedoms is a dishonour to fallen soldiers and a moral injury to veterans like himself. The ban, he said, has worsened his PTSD, which he manages through therapy, medication, and daily time outdoors.An emergency hearing on the case will be requested.