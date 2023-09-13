Michael Chong

Michael Chong 

 Courtesy Michael Chong/Twitter

Conservative MP Michael Chong (Wellington-Halton Hills, ON) urged a committee of the U.S. Congress on Tuesday to encourage Canada to adopt measures similar to U.S. Customs to limit importing goods produced through slave labour in China.

Chong said Canada “can’t be the place” where Chinese manufacturers export their slave-made goods, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

guest1226
guest1226

We are burdened with so much self righteousness, and little self reflection.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.