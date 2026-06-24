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WATCH: 13-year-old boy falls down 50-foot Disneyland ride drop

A 13-year-old boy was hospitalized after exiting a ride vehicle and falling down a 50-foot drop on Disneyland's Tiana's Bayou Adventure, formerly known as Splash Mountain.
A 13-year-old boy was hospitalized after exiting a ride vehicle and falling down a 50-foot drop on Disneyland's Tiana's Bayou Adventure, formerly known as Splash Mountain.X and ChatGBT
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