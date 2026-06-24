WATCH: 13-year-old boy falls down 50-foot Disneyland ride drop

A 13-year-old boy was hospitalized after exiting a ride vehicle and falling down a 50-foot drop on Disneyland's Tiana's Bayou Adventure, formerly known as Splash Mountain.Footage obtained by TMZ shows the boy climbed out of his log flume vehicle while the attraction was still in operation. Video footage appears to show the boy losing his footing before tumbling down the ride's final waterfall section, which features a drop of approximately 50 feet.Disneyland officials confirmed that cast members stopped the attraction after becoming aware of the situation and emergency responders were called to the scene.Emergency crews from the Anaheim Fire Department attended the scene, and the teenager was transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation before being released..The attraction remained closed for the rest of the day as emergency crews responded and inspectors from California's Division of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal/OSHA) reviewed the ride on Monday. Officials later cleared Tiana's Bayou Adventure to reopen, with no public indication that a mechanical malfunction had contributed to the incident.The Anaheim Police Department has not announced any criminal investigation related to the event.As of Wednesday, Disneyland had not disclosed any changes to ride operations following the incident. The attraction resumed normal service after receiving clearance from inspectors.