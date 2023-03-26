WATCH: 13-year-old drag queen performs for adults

Drag shows have been much in the news of late.
In Calgary, a 100 metre perimeter has been established, preventing protesters, who councillors have labelled as haters, from getting too close to drag shows attended by children.
A major hotel in Miami recently lost its liquor licence for supplying alcohol for sale at a drag show that children attended.
A 13-year-old drag queen performs at an event as adults cheer him on pic.twitter.com/ovzpR22jvP— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 24, 2023
On an edition of The View, co-host Sunny Hoston took a shot at Florida governor Ron Desantis, saying "What DeSantis is doing in Florida would never work on the national stage. I mean drag queens can't read at libraries, there can't be any drag shows.”
“(Recently), a bill banning children from attending drag shows in Montana passed its second reading in the House. Now, this is something you'd think everyone would be on board with. But it's 2023, so of course it's not,” says Brodigan on the Louder with Crowder website.
“Representative Zooey Zephyr had a strong opinion on this bill. It's important to note that Zephyr is a beautiful and brave transperson. According to Zephyr, it's actually vital to sexual minority culture that children attend drag shows. Apparently, drag is ‘art’ that children must be repeatedly exposed to.”
“Seriously, what do you even say to this?” asks Brodigan, speculating on the origins of “a 13-year-old boy dressed like a slutty 13-year-old girl like they would if they were at an adult strip club.”
“We don't know who sent this to citizen journalist Libs of TikTok, or where the video was from. Maybe it's from a movie shoot where they were filming a scene about how to spot sexual predators. And the dancer is a paid actor with his parents on set making sure everything is on the up and up.”
“Maybe this is all a hoax. (Maybe) a left-wing activist wrote and directed the whole thing knowing us closed-minded conservatives would have a problem with it. Then they can say, ‘Ha! Fooled you! You right-wingers are dumb.’"
“Because if not one of those options is true, these are all a bunch of f-ing perverts celebrating with the full support of the Democrat Party and corporate media (but I repeat myself),” says Brodigan. “Then keep your children away from them.”
Columnist
Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.
(10) comments
Everyone of those adults there should be jailed for life, or better yet given a rope and a tree! They are all pedophiles and are sick evil people! They disgust me!
It seems now that doing drag shows for kids a how pedophiles protect themselves from the law. As a drag queen you can do all sorts of perverted things to children and the media and lefty politicians protect your right to do it. This is such a sad state that we are in with lefties protecting all kinds of perversion.
Sick...child abuse...
Those adults make me 🤢 🤮 🤮 🤮 !!
Mentally ill pedophiles
Just like Trudeau
No different than the Taliban paedophiles' 'dancing boys' in Afghanistan.
Nothing to see here folks. Pretty disgusting!
Good comment. I was thinking the same thing.
The tittle should have read:
WATCH: 13 year-old drag queen performs while paedophiles cheer him on
Pedo convention.
Mommy and Daddy must be so proud. Especially of their bank account.
