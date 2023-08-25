Around 110 people gathered to demonstrate against children being taught sexual minority topics in schools in Calgary.
“Leave our kids alone,” said protest organizer Mahmoud Mourra at the Friday event.
The protest involved people rallying in front of the Calgary Municipal Building. Protestors waved Canadian and Albertan flags and held signs with messages such as “Leave our kids alone” and “Don’t manipulate young minds.”
Protestors did chants such as “Leave our kids alone” and “My kids my choice.” Many of the protestors who showed up were Muslims.
Seven counterprotestors stood across the street near Olympic Plaza to show support to sexual minorities. The counterprotestors held and waved pro-sexual minority flags.
Calgary Police Service officers stood around to prevent altercations. While no arrests were made, the two sides spoke negatively of each other.
The number of counterprotestors was so small because Queer Citizens United (QCU) YYC did not encourage people to demonstrate.
“We suggest folks avoid the area and do not engage with the folks gathering,” said QCU YYC.
Mourra said he organized the protest to preserve parental rights in schools. As parents, he said they have the right to determine and decide what children should be learning.
The organizer called the Saskatchewan government’s plan to require parental consent for children to change names and pronouns at school “a right step in the right direction.” He hopes the Alberta government follows suit.
Alberta Parents’ Union Executive Director Jeff Park said parents are the real experts in their own children.
“There might be people that are more expert in curriculum design or a certain kind of pedagogy or teaching a certain subject, but there is no one more expert than a parent in their own child,” said Park.
“The history of the government rather than parents getting to make this call is very dark indeed.”
When it comes to parental rights, he said it has become a flashpoint because of recent media reports. Parents are bewildered with how far schools have gone without anyone ever talking to them about it.
A teacher at Londonderry School in Edmonton took it upon herself to blast Muslim students in her class for not wanting to go to Pride events in June, with one of them recording the rant and putting it on the internet.
“Do you think it's acceptable to not show up because you think there are some Pride activities going on at school?” said the teacher.
The teacher said these students showed their opinion by hanging out at the mall during Pride activities.
Counterprotestor Aiden Sampson admitted he “understands a lot of the concerns the people here are having in terms of this protest here.”
“But I just don’t believe what they’re protesting is necessarily based on factual evidence,” said Sampson.
“I feel like children shouldn’t be told by their teachers that it’s OK to question your identity.”
He added many protestors have that misunderstanding. These teachers are acknowledging sexual minority topics exist and are OK to talk about.
Around 250 people gathered to demonstrate against children being taught sexual minority issues in schools in Calgary in June.
“Leave our kids alone,” said Mourra.
The protest saw people demonstrate in front of the Calgary Municipal Building. Protestors waved Canadian and “F Trudeau” flags and held signs with messages such as “Leave our kids alone” and “Protecting faith, family, freedom.”
