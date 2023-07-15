Mourra Carrigan

About 125 people protested against children learning about sexual minority topics in schools in Calgary.

 Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard

Around 125 people gathered to demonstrate against children being taught sexual minority topics in schools in Calgary. 

“They’re mad we’re bringing our kids here, but they’re not mad to go to school when parents are not there to teach our kids about some matter we have no clue about,” said protest co-organizer Mahmoud Mourra at the Saturday event.

"Many of you may have heard an audio recording of a teacher at Londonderry School circulating on social media channels," said Londonderry School principal Ed Charpentier in a letter sent home to parents on June 3.
Protestors held Canadian and Albertan flags and carried signs with statements such as “Leave our kids alone” and “Let kids be kids.”
Seven counterprotestors demonstrated on the other end of the field of the Enmax Stage to show support to sexual minorities.

I wonder why the counter protesters are wearing masks ?? Antifa ?? So just like the “women’s movement” which is really the “leftist women’s movement” because you’re not welcome unless you’re a leftist, it’s starting to look more and more like the “sexual minorities movement” is also really just a front for leftists and communists. Another tell tale sign of antifa is not speaking to media, as was mentioned in the story and is common practice in riots and protests that I’ve seen on social media where media tried to interview them. Everyone should read Andy Ngo’s book “Inside Antifa”. Andy is Vietnamese and fled with his parents from Cambodia to America, so he’s seen communism first hand. He has a special “interest” in antifa fascists and reports on them regularly as well.

It's encouraging to see people promoting the rights of parents and children. The skin colour or religion doesn't matter.

