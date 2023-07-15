Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Around 125 people gathered to demonstrate against children being taught sexual minority topics in schools in Calgary.
“They’re mad we’re bringing our kids here, but they’re not mad to go to school when parents are not there to teach our kids about some matter we have no clue about,” said protest co-organizer Mahmoud Mourra at the Saturday event.
“They’re even embarrassed to discuss this stuff with our kids, but we’re teaching our kids they have the right to learn what they want when they’re legally responsible.”
A teacher at Londonderry School in Edmonton took it upon herself to blast Muslim students in her class for not wanting to go to Pride events on June 1, with one of them recording the rant and putting it on the internet.
“Do you think it's acceptable to not show up because you think there are some Pride activities going on at school?” said the teacher.
The teacher said these students showed their opinion by hanging out at the mall during Pride activities.
The protest saw people demonstrate near the Enmax Stage at Prince’s Island Park. Protestors waved Canadian and Albertan flags and held signs with messages such as “Leave our kids alone” and “Let kids be kids.”
Protestors did chants such as “Leave our kids alone” and “Freedom, freedom, freedom.” They consisted of those who adhere to Christianity, Islam, and indigenous spiritual beliefs.
Seven counterprotestors stood on the opposite side of the field of the Enmax Stage to offer support to sexual minorities. Counterprotestors waved and wrapped themselves in pro-sexual minority flags.
The Western Standard attempted to speak with the counterprotestors, but they declined to.
"They're complaining about Nazis, but some of the people in the crowd are Nazis," said a counterprotestor.
The counterprotestors mocked the attendees for believing in God and said they were hysterical.
Mourra started off by saying he does not have a problem with sexual minorities. He questioned why they want to bully parental rights activists.
The co-organizer went on to say the Calgary Police Service is upset with these protestors for bringing children. He encouraged every parent to “bring the kids, so they can see and learn and witness the kind of hyenas, predators, pedophiles, crazy sick people are out there and to learn about them and notice them.”
Protest co-organizer Brad Carrigan followed up by saying every person needs to be like Mourra.
“We’ve all got to do something to make this change happen,” said Carrigan.
“What we’re doing is the New Federation Party (NFP).”
Carrigan said the NFP will “create the movement, go to Ottawa, and actually take down the system.” If people think a Liberal or Conservative leader can create change, he asked them to go back 50 years and see what positive changes have been made.
Around 250 people gathered to demonstrate against children being taught sexual minority issues in schools in Calgary on June 24.
The protest saw people demonstrate in front of the Calgary Municipal Building. Protestors had Canadian and “F [Justin] Trudeau” flags and held signs with messages such as “Leave our kids alone” and “Protecting faith, family, freedom.”
I wonder why the counter protesters are wearing masks ?? Antifa ?? So just like the “women’s movement” which is really the “leftist women’s movement” because you’re not welcome unless you’re a leftist, it’s starting to look more and more like the “sexual minorities movement” is also really just a front for leftists and communists. Another tell tale sign of antifa is not speaking to media, as was mentioned in the story and is common practice in riots and protests that I’ve seen on social media where media tried to interview them. Everyone should read Andy Ngo’s book “Inside Antifa”. Andy is Vietnamese and fled with his parents from Cambodia to America, so he’s seen communism first hand. He has a special “interest” in antifa fascists and reports on them regularly as well.
It's encouraging to see people promoting the rights of parents and children. The skin colour or religion doesn't matter.
