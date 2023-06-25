Around 250 people gathered to demonstrate against children being taught sexual minority issues in schools in Calgary.
“Leave our kids alone,” said protest organizer Mahmoud Mourra at the Saturday event.
The protest saw people demonstrate in front of the Calgary Municipal Building. Protestors waved Canadian and “F [Justin] Trudeau” flags and held signs with messages such as “Leave our kids alone” and “Protecting faith, family, freedom.”
Protestors did chants such as “My kids my choice” and “Let kids be kids.” About one-third of those who showed up were Muslims.
About 60 counterprotestors stood near the Calgary Municipal Building to offer support to sexual minorities. Counterprotestors waved pro-sexual minority flags and held signs with messages such as “Protect queer youth” and “Inclusive education saves lives.”
Calgary Police Service officers cordoned off an area for these counterprotestors. They tried to block protestors’ signs.
When a group of protestors walked into the street to demonstrate, a few followed them. There were heated exchanges between the two sides, but no arrests were made.
Mourra said he organized the protest because when the Alberta government implemented gay-straight alliances in schools in 2016, he took his children out and homeschooled them. Now that his son has to go to high school, he said he is back to the beginning.
The organizer went on to say he “needs to protect my kids which are underage to have the freedom of choice to decide what they want to decide or do whatever they want to do when they’re eligible to make the right decision.” He added students are being brainwashed with gender ideology.
Alberta Parents’ Union Executive Director Jeff Park said his group is not pushing for one particular ideology or another.
“What we do support is parents having a say, parents having an influence over how their kids will be educated,” said Park.
“It’s been clear from plenty of the events this month that the balance has shifted.”
Park said people were not opposed to saying sexual minority children should be bullied. The bullying has shifted towards children not wanting to participate in Pride Month events.
A teacher at Londonderry School in Edmonton took it upon herself to blast Muslim students in her class for not wanting to go to Pride events on June 1, with one of them recording the rant and putting it on the internet.
"Do you think it's acceptable to not show up because you think there are some Pride activities going on at school?" said the teacher.
The teacher said these students showed their opinion by hanging out at the mall during Pride activities.
Counterprotestor Drama Cousins said it is fine to talk about sexual minorities in schools.
“They should allow all love,” said Cousins.
Cousins described parental rights as irrelevant. People should be focused on every one’s rights.
While there were more people on the other side, she said it was good a sizeable counterprotest happened.
Counterprotestor Noah Brawn said education is “all about learning about different kinds of people.”
“By learning something, it doesn’t make you that thing,” said Brawn.
“It just expands your perspective and helps you become a better world citizen.”
Brawn acknowledged it is useful to learn about different points of view. As a transgender man, he said he would not have experienced all of the trauma and depression he did if he learned about gender identity in school.
About 30 people attended a protest against transgender women being allowed in women’s change rooms in City of Calgary facilities in March.
“For having a big biological male — no matter how much makeup you put on your face — in the change room with little girls is dangerous,” said protest organizer Anna-Josephine Madelaine.
The protest saw people congregate at Olympic Plaza. Protestors held Canadian and “F Trudeau” flags and had signs with messages such as “[Jyoti] Gondek selected, not elected” and “If you are strong and free, it’s time to stand on guard.”
(3) comments
The Boston Fire Department was called to the property last Saturday during Juneteenth celebrations.
When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found several drag queens in the apartment along with “alcohol, drugs, sex toys, and a dead man,” according to reports.
Authorities were stunned to discover four children who were apparently living in the apartment.
The fire department report, obtained by the Boston Herald and confirmed by the police response, states that a BFD crew was sent to Old Colony Avenue Saturday morning.
However, according to the incident report, firefighters found more than just a routine medical emergency.
“The apartment was in extremely unsanitary conditions,” the report states.
“Approximately 6 adults, who appeared to be males, were seen in the apartment,” they wrote.
Authorities subsequently found “four children in the back bedroom being hidden by an adult male from first responders.”
The children reportedly ranged from age five to ten.
https://slaynews.com/news/police-called-drag-queen-den-find-drugs-sex-toys-dead-man-four-children/?utm_source=mailpoet&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=daily-newsletter
Noah Brawn needs a good Psychiatrist . . .
Sexual Minorities . . . what friggin nonsense!
What you do in the privacy of your abode is no ones business, only the completely clueless want to talk about their private adventures and then want a friggin flag.
Of course the only reason they want the "Exposure" is because it is a tool to Recruit others to their "Lifestyle".
Today many teachers, administrators & school board members are SameSexers who are pushing this Agenda, the agenda is to recruit your children. This is insane but it has been their playbook for decades.
Interesting that the Muslim Community is now getting vocal . . . in countries where they are in control this is never an issue.
Strange why WS choose this rally to cover yesterday and not the weekly freedom rally. Far, far more exciting things were discussed about what help is coming for Sheila Annette Lewis.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.