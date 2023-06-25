Parents protest 1

About 250 people protested against children being taught sexual minority topics in schools in Calgary.

Around 250 people gathered to demonstrate against children being taught sexual minority issues in schools in Calgary. 

“Leave our kids alone,” said protest organizer Mahmoud Mourra at the Saturday event. 

When a group of protestors went into the street to rally, certain counterprotestors followed them.

"Many of you may have heard an audio recording of a teacher at Londonderry School circulating on social media channels," said Londonderry School principal Ed Charpentier in a letter sent home to parents on June 3.
Counterprotestor Noah Brawn called education “all about learning about different kinds of people.”

Noah Brawn needs a good Psychiatrist . . .

Sexual Minorities . . . what friggin nonsense!

What you do in the privacy of your abode is no ones business, only the completely clueless want to talk about their private adventures and then want a friggin flag.

Of course the only reason they want the "Exposure" is because it is a tool to Recruit others to their "Lifestyle".

Today many teachers, administrators & school board members are SameSexers who are pushing this Agenda, the agenda is to recruit your children. This is insane but it has been their playbook for decades.

Interesting that the Muslim Community is now getting vocal . . . in countries where they are in control this is never an issue.

Strange why WS choose this rally to cover yesterday and not the weekly freedom rally. Far, far more exciting things were discussed about what help is coming for Sheila Annette Lewis.

