This is protest outside the College of Psychologists on Eglinton West in protest of the re-education and potential sanctioning of ⁦Jordan Peterson. 

 
 Courtesy Joe Warmington/Twitter

Nearly 300 people stood near the College of Psychologists of Ontario’s (CPO) office to express their displeasure with prominent Canadian psychologist and author Dr. Jordan Peterson being investigated by the regulator. 

“We are here to defend openly with passion and determination our freedom to express our own opinions against these tyrants who censor and impose on us their leftist orthodoxy,” said People’s Party of Canada (PPC) Leader Maxime Bernier at the Thursday event. 

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Canada under the psychotic terrorist child Trudeau is a WEF fascist dictatorship

ALL our institutions have been completely corrupted

Do not comply with these globalist terrorists

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

Like the Federdal Government the Ontario College of Psychologists is an illegitimate regime and must be overthrown. Power to the people!

colbysquires74
colbysquires74

That’s so Awesome!!! We will win!

Drax
Drax

College of Psychologists is corrupt, FIRE them all!

guest356
guest356

If this is what a professional body is and does in Ontario, then I for one would never go and see one of their registered psychologists; who, by association, all seem to agree with this narrow minded, politically driven reaction.

MLC
MLC

In a classic sense, the tragedy is that agreement with Peterson is not the primary concern. The primary issue is that he, as a professional. is voicing what can only be attributed to an educated decision.

It is possible his professional association may disagree with his viewpoint. How does this justify what can only be characterized as a pogrom against him? Is he violating a law? Is his opinion tantamount to a criminal act?

Does, from a lofty perch far above the great unwashed masses, their perspective become the only one? This may point to a much larger symptom being encountered in our society, from Socrates to the Inquisition to 're-education camps/gulags', those who perceive their position as the only possible one are the most intolerant of any other perspective. They somehow entertain their own infallibility by instant and myopic assault on any contrary perspective.

