Nearly 300 people stood near the College of Psychologists of Ontario’s (CPO) office to express their displeasure with prominent Canadian psychologist and author Dr. Jordan Peterson being investigated by the regulator.
“We are here to defend openly with passion and determination our freedom to express our own opinions against these tyrants who censor and impose on us their leftist orthodoxy,” said People’s Party of Canada (PPC) Leader Maxime Bernier at the Thursday event.
“I can tell you today that together we will win that battle because we are on the right side.”
“BREAKING: the Ontario College of Psychologists @CPOntario has demanded that I submit myself to mandatory social-media communication retraining with their experts for, among other crimes, retweeting @PierrePoilievre and criticizing @JustinTrudeau and his political allies,” said Peterson.
BREAKING: the Ontario College of Psychologists @CPOntario has demanded that I submit myself to mandatory social-media communication retraining with their experts for, among other crimes, retweeting @PierrePoilievre and criticizing @JustinTrudeau and his political allies.
He said he has to take social media training, with reports documenting his progress. If he objects, he will face an in-person tribunal hearing and suspension of his right to practice as a licensed clinical psychologist.
The protest saw people stand outside the CPO’s office holding signs with messages such as “CPO, don’t be ridiculous,” “What’s news, CPO,” and “Trudeau must go.” Protestors waved Canadian and Ontario flags as they moved around.
A large police presence was seen near the office. Barricades were set up, which protestors decorated with signs reading “Freedom of choice,” “Solidarity against tyranny,” and “Trudeau must go.”
People played music and chanted their support for Peterson. A stage was set up nearby, with speakers such as Bernier, suspended Ottawa family physician Dr. Mary O’Connor, and Church of God pastor Henry Hildebrandt.
Bernier said the protestors are standing up for regulated professionals such as psychologists, doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and lawyers. He said these professionals fight for them.
The PPC leader went on to say bad guys "are always the ones who censor."
“We will win that battle for us, for our children, and for our country,” he said.
O’Connor said she stands with Peterson because she went through a similar experience with the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO). She refused to hand over to the CPSO vaccine exemptions she wrote for patients.
“I was described as dishonourable and/or incompetent and really posed a risk to patients and society at large,” she said.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(6) comments
Canada under the psychotic terrorist child Trudeau is a WEF fascist dictatorship
ALL our institutions have been completely corrupted
Do not comply with these globalist terrorists
Like the Federdal Government the Ontario College of Psychologists is an illegitimate regime and must be overthrown. Power to the people!
That’s so Awesome!!! We will win!
College of Psychologists is corrupt, FIRE them all!
If this is what a professional body is and does in Ontario, then I for one would never go and see one of their registered psychologists; who, by association, all seem to agree with this narrow minded, politically driven reaction.
In a classic sense, the tragedy is that agreement with Peterson is not the primary concern. The primary issue is that he, as a professional. is voicing what can only be attributed to an educated decision.
It is possible his professional association may disagree with his viewpoint. How does this justify what can only be characterized as a pogrom against him? Is he violating a law? Is his opinion tantamount to a criminal act?
Does, from a lofty perch far above the great unwashed masses, their perspective become the only one? This may point to a much larger symptom being encountered in our society, from Socrates to the Inquisition to 're-education camps/gulags', those who perceive their position as the only possible one are the most intolerant of any other perspective. They somehow entertain their own infallibility by instant and myopic assault on any contrary perspective.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.