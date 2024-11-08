WATCH: 'ADMIT HE LIED AND RESIGN!' MPs frustrated with ongoing Liberal corruption

Conservative MP Jamie Schmale during Question Period Friday called out Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault for a fraudulent act confirmed the day before."Yesterday we learned Global Health Imports, a company co-owned by the employment minister, bid on federal contracts while claiming to be wholly indigenous-owned." "However, the minister has so far refused to present documents supporting his company's statement," he said, noting Global Health has "at least eight court cases against them." "Will the minister produce the documents, or admit he lied, and resign?"Boissonnault was absent from Question Period. Liberal MP Charles Sousa in response denied the accusations and trumpeted the Liberals' history helping indigenous people. "The point is, the minister's company that he co-owned, checked the box claiming to be indigenous-owned.""And if true, that's fraud."