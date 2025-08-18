WATCH: Air Canada flight attendants, union members at YVR refuse to back down

Hundreds of Air Canada employees and union members gathered at Vancouver International Airport on Monday to garner support as the flight attendants' strike enters its third day.They made it clear they were not going anywhere despite calls from the federal government and labour relations board..Standing outside the international arrivals zone, demonstrators repeated a number of chants, among them, "Unpaid work won't fly!".From there, they filed over to the road that leads up to YVR and continued their protest. A number of cars honked in support as they drove past..Air Canada flight attendants strike ruled ‘unlawful’ by labour board.The strike was declared "unlawful" by the Canadian Industrial Relations Board on Monday morning, with Canadian Union of Public Employees leaders ordered to send their members back to work by noon and flight attendants told to return to work immediately."The members of the union's bargaining unit are directed to resume the performance of their duties immediately and to refrain from engaging in unlawful strike activities," said the directive.CUPE National President Mark Hancock responded to the move by declaring he was willing to do anything, even go to jail, to keep the strike going.