WATCH: Air Canada's foul flight

Picture this: You're flying on an Air Canada plane from Denver to Toronto, and your plane ends up returning to Denver because of an "acrid smell"— a very unpleasant experience.This is what truly happened on an Air Canada flight as passengers exited the plane via a slide. According to the Daily Mail, flight 1038 had only been in the air for 37 minutes — but the smell coming from the galley area was so concerning, there was fear of an electrical fire. .Air Canada stated to the Daily Mail, "The aircraft landed safely, and the 117 passengers and five crew evacuated the aircraft using emergency slides as a precaution." "Passengers were provided with alternate travel arrangements as soon as possible that same day.""The aircraft remains undamaged in Denver awaiting the replacement of the emergency slides before it returns to service."One passenger suffered a minor injury during evacuation, reported 6izBuzzTV.On X, a commenter, Eric joked "Sorry, the Taco Bell didn't sit well with me."