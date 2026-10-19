WATCH: Airdrie woman claims man chased her car with crowbar after being filmed destroying Alberta independence signs

CALGARY — An Airdrie woman says a man chased her vehicle with a crowbar after she and her boyfriend caught him removing pro-Alberta independence signs just days before the October 19 referendum.The woman — who wishes to remain anonymous — told the Western Standard the incident occurred on the evening of October 14 just off Yankee Valley Boulevard in Airdrie, where she and her companions witnessed a man tearing down political signs.“We were driving our friend home from dinner, and we saw this guy tear down a sign on Yankee,” the woman said.“We decided to turn in and take a video of what he was doing.”.According to her, the man carried some of the signs he had removed to a nearby dumpster where her vehicle was parked.“My car was parked right in front of the dumpster where he went to go dump the signs, and there was Saran Wrap around the signs,” she said, adding the situation escalated when her boyfriend yelled “Go Alberta” from the vehicle, prompting an angry response from the man.“We didn’t see the crowbar on him then. We started driving away, and my boyfriend decided to yell out the window, ‘Go Alberta,’ and the guy kind of lost his sh*t, and said, ‘What the f*ck did he just say?’” she said.“[He] started chasing after us, and he had the crowbar in his hand... We didn’t take a video of that because we were trying to drive away really fast, but he kept chasing us.”Following the encounter, the woman said she and the group contacted the Airdrie RCMP and provided details about what happened.“We called RCMP about it, and we gave them all the details. The cop said he was going to come to the house and take a report, and he never did,” she said..Let Alberta Decide disputes Calgary claim that removed referendum signs were returned.The Western Standard has reached out to the Airdrie RCMP but had not heard back at the time of publication.It remains unclear whether the man involved in the incident has been identified or whether charges are being considered.The incident comes amid multiple reports in recent months of pro-Alberta independence signs being removed or vandalized across the province during the referendum campaign.Earlier this month, Wood Buffalo RCMP launched an investigation after seven signs supporting Alberta sovereignty were vandalized in Fort McMurray.According to police, the signs, which belonged to third-party advertising group Let Alberta Decide, had been damaged with spray paint sometime between September 29 and October 4.Several of them had graffiti messages on them, such as “No Treason GTFO!!!” and “Go 2 America!”.Similar incidents have been reported across the province in the Calgary and Red Deer areas, among others, in the lead-up to the October 19 vote.