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WATCH: Airdrie woman claims man chased her car with crowbar after being filmed destroying Alberta independence signs

An Airdrie woman says a man chased her vehicle with a crowbar after she and her boyfriend caught him removing pro-Alberta independence signs just days before the October 19 referendum.
An Airdrie woman says a man chased her vehicle with a crowbar after she and her boyfriend caught him removing pro-Alberta independence signs just days before the October 19 referendum.Screenshot
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