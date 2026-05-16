WATCH: Alberta driver faces impound after 163 km/h Hwy. 1 speeding incident in BC

An Alberta man travelling toward Metro Vancouver was left with fines, insurance penalties and a seven-day vehicle impound after police say he drove at extreme speeds and made illegal passing manoeuvres on a busy stretch of Hwy. 1 in BC.The incident unfolded on April 28, when police received a report at 5:43 p.m. of a red Mazda hatchback being driven dangerously near Chase. Just minutes later, at 5:55 p.m., an unmarked BC Highway Patrol vehicle observed the same car westbound in Pritchard, where officers recorded a speed of 163 km/h in a posted 100 km/h zone.Following a traffic stop, a commercial truck driver also pulled over and provided police with dash-camera footage and a witness statement alleging dangerous passing behaviour by the same vehicle. The 58-year-old Kamloops driver indicated he was willing to testify in court if required.The driver, a 59-year-old man from Red Deer, Alberta, was subsequently issued multiple penalties under the BC Motor Vehicle Act, including a $483 fine for excessive speed, $109 for an illegal pass on a laned roadway, and $109 for crossing a double solid line. He was also ordered to pay towing and impound costs tied to a seven-day vehicle seizure..Authorities say the combined consequences will extend beyond immediate fines, with the driver expected to face high-risk insurance premiums and escalating costs estimated to exceed $2,500 over time.“Speeding at that level reduces a driver’s ability to properly process what is happening on the road, including obvious hazards like a police cruiser,” said Cpl. Michael McLaughlin with the BC Highway Patrol. “We’re grateful to the professional truck driver who did all the right things to help prevent what could have turned into a tragedy.”