News

WATCH: Alberta driver faces impound after 163 km/h Hwy. 1 speeding incident in BC

Alberta driver faces impound after 163 km/h Hwy. 1 speeding incident in BC
Alberta driver faces impound after 163 km/h Hwy. 1 speeding incident in BCCourtesy BC Highway Patrol
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Rcmp
Bcpoli
Bc Highway Patrol
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news